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Trump's representative Jamieson Greer to visit India to discuss trade deal

Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France where the US president said that India and US were very close to finalising the trade agreement

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 08:30 am IST
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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is visiting India to take forward the discussions on the interim trade deal agreed to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in February.

Trump also called Modi a tough negotiator and highlighted the personal rapport he enjoyed with the Indian prime minister.(PTI (File))

"This week, Ambassador Jamieson Greer will travel to New Delhi, India, to meet with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, Piyush Goyal, and other senior Indian officials to discuss the historic US-India joint statement and the interim agreement as part of the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations," the office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on Sunday.

Read More| India at G7: Politics of de-risking and economics of supply chains

Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France last week where the US president said that India and the US were very close to finalising the trade agreement.

Following the trip to India, Greer will travel to Uzbekistan, where he will meet President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva, and Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

Greer's discussions in Uzbekistan will focus on achieving fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with the US.

 
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