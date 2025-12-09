India, US review comprehensive global strategic partnership, discuss trade

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday reviewed their comprehensive global strategic partnership and discussed key bilateral issues, including trade, investment, defence cooperation and the Trust (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative. Allison Hooker expressed appreciation for Vikram Misri’s continued partnership as the US and India “pursue shared priorities that deliver tangible benefits for the American people and complement India’s national objectives”, the US said (X/MEAIndia)

These issues figured at the foreign office consultations in New Delhi co-chaired by foreign secretary Vikram Misri and US under secretary of state for political affairs Allison Hooker, the external affairs ministry said.

Hooker’s discussions with Misri focused on cooperation to support India’s long-term goals and to enhance US security, jobs, and competitiveness, the US embassy spokesperson said.

Hooker is on a four-day visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru, a time when bilateral relations are under stress due to sharp differences over US trade and tariff policies. US President Donald Trump has hit Indian goods with 50% tariffs, including a 25% punitive levy over Russian oil purchases.

The external affairs ministry said the consultations provided an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership. The two sides also discussed key issues such as trade, investment, defence cooperation, the TRUST initiative, energy cooperation, including civil nuclear collaboration, technology, critical minerals, and trusted supply chains, the ministry said.

The discussions also covered regional and global developments, and both sides underscored their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the ministry.

Both sides “welcomed the steady progress across existing dialogue mechanisms and agreed to give momentum to the implementation of ‘Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) for the 21st Century’ to drive transformative cooperation across key pillars of the partnership”, the ministry said.

The US embassy spokesperson said Hooker emphasised the US’s aim to deepen cooperation in defence, energy, technology, space and trusted supply chains and the value of bilateral cooperation that fuels US innovation while supporting India’s “rise as a global technology leader”.

“The meeting was an opportunity to translate President Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s vision from their February meeting into concrete progress that enhances US security, jobs and competitiveness, while supporting India’s long-term goals,” the spokesperson said.

Modi and Trump had agreed at their meeting to finalise the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement by the fall and to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. They also agreed to accelerate defence technology cooperation across space, air defence, missile, maritime and undersea technologies.

Hooker also expressed appreciation for Misri’s continued partnership as the US and India “pursue shared priorities that deliver tangible benefits for the American people and complement India’s national objectives”, the spokesperson said.

The US state department on December 7 said Hooker’s visit would focus on advancing the bilateral strategic partnership, deepening economic and commercial ties, including increasing American exports, and fostering collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and space exploration.

In Bengaluru, Hooker will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation and meet representatives from the space, energy, and technology sectors to promote innovation and explore opportunities for expanded cooperation.

The new US deputy trade representative, Rick Switzer, will also visit India on December 10-11. This is a familiarisation visit, and Switzer will meet senior Indian officials, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Monday.

“As you are aware, both governments remain engaged with a view to concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement,” Jaiswal said.