'Use cow-dung CNG to get cheap energy': National cow commission
Amid rising fuel prices, India’s national cow commission has suggested people to use cow dung-bascompressed natural gas (CNG) to get “cheaper and made in India energy". The commission made the suggestion in a document it uploaded on its website for those appearing for the national ‘cow science exam’ to be held on February 25.
The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog or RKA (national cow commission) proposed cow-dung CNG pumps for vehicles, bull semen banks and cow tourism as part of their initiative to encourage "cow entrepreneurship".
“The cow entrepreneurship concept got discussed in many of RKA’s webinars. Many entrepreneurs across the globe have started exploring these evergreen possibilities utilizing new-age technology with age-old wisdom," the RKA said on its website.
“Biogas has been used for a long time as fuel. They are filled in cylinders and could be used for cooking. The energy from cow dung could also be used in transportation. By generating it at a bigger scale, one can set up CNG pumps. Transportation industry will get cheaper and easily available made-in-India energy," the website added.
Petrol prices have touched Rs89.29 a litre and diesel costs Rs79.70 a litre in Delhi. In other parts of India, such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the price has already surged past the ₹100-mark.
The commission, which falls under the animal husbandry department of the Union government, claimed that cow dung can generate huge profits and offer attractive business opportunities.
The other idea it put forth, of “semen banks" for bulls, is an attractive business opportunity, it said, adding that cow rearers and entrepreneurs prefer high-quality pedigree bulls and pay a good amount to procure them.
As part of cow tourism, the commission talks about the idea of “cow hugging" for health benefits. In India, it said, the concept of ‘cow tourism’ is gaining momentum.
“A place where economic, health, environmental benefits of cows is to be showcased. In Rajasthan, there are guest houses with walls, floors made up of cow dung. Only organic foods are served. Such spots are attracting foreigners, who, after spending some days, return rejuvenated. The sky is the limit for creative business ideas in this segment," it said.
