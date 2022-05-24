Use WhatsApp to access Digilocker services on MyGov Helpdesk. Here's how

In a bid to make government services more accessible and inclusive, the ministry of electronics and IT on Monday announced that citizens will be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service. DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of Modi government under the Digital India programme, aims to strengthen ‘digital empowerment’ of people by providing access to authentic digital documents, in their digital document wallet. The issued documents in DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents.

The service includes creating and authenticating the user's Digilocker account, downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, and vehicle registration certificate, among others, on WhatsApp messenger owned by social media giant Meta, earlier known as Facebook. MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive, a MyGov release said.

"Citizens can now access Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp...Digilocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance," according to the release.

WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by sending ‘Namaste or Hi or Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

"The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes... PAN card, Driving License, CBSE Class X Passing Certificate, Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler, Class X Marksheet, Class XII Marksheet, Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on Digilocker)," it informed.

"Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform. With almost 100 million plus people already registered on Digilocker and 5 billion plus documents issued till date, we are confident that the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones," MyGov CEO, Abhishek Singh, said.

