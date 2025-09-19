US-India ties: Trump reaffirms close relationship with Modi

Washington Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on February 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, while expressing frustration that other western allies continue purchasing Russian oil despite Washington’s willingness to sanction even close partners like India.

“I am very close to India, I am very close to the PM of India. I spoke to him the other day. I wished him a happy Birthday. We have a very good relationship,” Trump said during his state visit to the United Kingdom.

However, Trump used India as an example of his commitment to pressuring Russian oil customers, expressing frustration that others were unwilling to take aggressive steps when he had moved against a country he described as being “very close to”.

Trump also revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “really let me down”, while outlining what he thought was key to ending the Ukraine war through economic pressure.

“Very simply, if the price of oil comes down, Putin is going to drop out,” Trump said following his meeting with Starmer. “He’s going to have no choice. He’s going to drop out of that war.”

The president indicated he would be willing to consider additional measures to punish Putin, but signalled those moves would be contingent on allies ending Russian energy purchases.

“I’m willing to do other things, but not when the people that I’m fighting for are buying oil from Russia,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments also reflect a steady upturn in New Delhi-Washington ties.

On Tuesday, Trump called Modi to wish him a happy 75th birthday, thanking the Indian premier for his support in efforts to end the Ukraine war. The conversation marked their first contact since June, a time since when relations were strained by the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods.

“Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!” Trump posted on social media following their conversation, while Modi expressed commitment to taking the “India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.”

The warming relationship has coincided with renewed trade discussions, with assistant US trade representative Brendan Lynch holding talks in New Delhi on Tuesday with Indian chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal. Both sides described the discussions as positive, with India’s commerce ministry stating it was “decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement”.