US-Iran conflict: Union government asks states, UTs to be on alert

The Union government has asked the states and Union territories (UTs) to be alert regarding any possibility of violence in the country in the wake of US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the retaliation, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Shia groups held protests in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that a Union home ministry advisory asked them to keep a watch on the protests and on the groups or individuals who could provoke unrest. The ministry particularly advised the state governments to monitor and identify radical pro-Iran preachers delivering inflammatory sermons that could incite communal tensions. It has emphasised the importance of intelligence sharing and preventive measures to maintain law and order, said an official.

Shia groups held protests on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Pulwama, as well as in Delhi, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

A second official said that the states and UTs have been asked to monitor the social media activities of suspected extremists as well as the global terror groups like Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, and keep an eye on pro-Iran student organisations.

Officials said that the likely targets in India could be US and Israeli embassies and consulates, as well as tourists from these countries, Chabad houses, Jewish community centres, etc.

“The police in states/UTs have been told to take adequate security measures at these locations and not allow protestors to gather in large numbers. Anti-national elements who may try to take advantage of the situation have to be watched,” said the second official.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military facilities in the Gulf.