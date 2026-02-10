Uttar Pradesh: 5 members of family found dead in Mathura, police suspect mass suicide

The deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), a farmer, his wife aged around 32 and their three minor children -two daughters and a son, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said. "They were found dead inside a room of their house," he added.

Police have also found a suicide note and a message written on a wall besides a video made by the patriarch of the family, news agency PTI reported.

Five members of a family, including three minor children, were found dead inside their house in Khapparpur village of Mathura district on Tuesday, police said. Authorities suspect the incident to be a case of mass suicide.

Reportedly, details about the contents of the suicide note and the video were not immediately known.

As per the police, Manish Kumar's brother alerted them about the police.

When the children didn't come out in the morning to play, Manish's brother went inside the house after jumping the wall and broke open the door, and found his family members dead.

He was accompanied by other villagers, the SSP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

In a separate news, residents of a high-rise society here were jolted awake around 2am on Wednesday by a crashing thud followed by screams, only to discover three teenage sisters – aged 11, 14, and 16 years – lying lifeless after a nine-floor fall, as their distraught parents argued amid the unfolding tragedy.

One resident of an adjacent tower told HT that he witnessed the final moments of what police are treating as an apparent triple suicide. Arun Kumar, who lives on the 10th floor of Tower A4, said he was on his balcony recording content for social media, when he noticed unusual movement in a flat across from him.

(With inputs from PTI)