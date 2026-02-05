'How can you scold them so much?': Witness recalls what Ghaziabad sisters' parents said to each other after suicide

Shock and anguish has taken over residents of Ghaziabad after the deaths of three sisters who jumped off the ninth-floor of a high-rise society in the city. Grim details from a note in the diary the siblings reportedly left behind have revealed their obsession with K-dramas, K-pop and the Korean culture. A visual of the residential building in the Loni area where three minor sisters tragically died after falling from the 9th floor, in Ghaziabad. (ANI video Grab)

Amid the ongoing investigation into the case, an eyewitness recalled the conversation among the siblings' parents after the three died by suicide at around 2 am on Wednesday, February 4.

The girls' family situation was complex. Their father was married twice and lived with both his wives at the Ghaziabad high-rise. The eldest girl, 16, was from his first marriage and also had a brother, 13. The other sisters, 14 and 11, were born to the father's second wife.

Arun Kumar, a resident of an adjacent tower, said he witnessed the moment the three sisters fell from the ninth floor of the building. Kumar lives on the 10th floor of Tower A4 and said he was on his balcony when he saw something unusual in the apartment across from his.

"I now realise it was three girls. One was sitting on the window ledge. Another was holding her, and the third was trying to pull both of them inside," he said. "A few seconds later, all three fell together. There was a massive noise," he recalled.

He also recalled what the girls' parents spoke about after he rushed downstairs and saw the sisters lifeless on the ground. “I heard the mother saying, ‘How can you scold the children so much?’ And the father shouting back, ‘Why couldn’t you take care of them?’”

Kumar said that the mothers were crying inconsolably and the father stood nearby.

Other residents also recalled hearing a loud thud on the ground late at night. Prashant Singh, a resident of Tower B3, said: “Like others, I heard the scream and ran out. I saw three girls lying dead. Their father came running down and started shouting at one of the women. Then both women began arguing,” he said.

According to some residents, the sisters jumped out of the the middle of three sliding glass window panes in their apartment.

Probe into the suicide case has so far revealed the sisters' immense obsession with the Korean culture, music and dramas. They wished to visit South Korea and were miffed with their parents for not letting them do so, as per notes seen in their diary.

According to police, the final note was penned down by the 14-year-old, who was considered a “leader” by the other two sisters. Ravi Balyan, station house officer of Tila Morh police station said that if the 14-year-old skipped a meal, the other two also wouldn’t eat. "They spent entire days together,” he said, as reported by HT earlier.

“They wrote in the note that they liked Korea, China, Japan and Thailand, and that they liked people from those places. They were upset that they could not go and live there,” said a senior police officer familiar with the investigation.

[Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).]

(With inputs from HT correspondents Peeyush Khandelwal, Hemani Bhandari and Jignasa Sinha).