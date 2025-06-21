Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath joins mass yoga session in Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Yoga not only gives us a healthy body but also a healthy mind, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday, as he participated in a mass yoga session at the Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhawan in Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath participates in mass yoga session at the Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhawan in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

Celebrating the 11th International Yoga Day theme — Yoga for One Earth, One Health — Yogi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting yoga international recognition. “Yoga is one such mantra of the Rishi tradition of India, which gives us not only a healthy body but also a healthy mind,” the CM wrote on X.

A live stream of PM Modi leading the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was played at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said, “Yoga is a unique gift of Indian wisdom. By making yoga a medium of public welfare, India paved the way for world welfare. This is the reason why today on the 11th International Yoga Day, not only India but around 190 countries of the world are feeling proud by associating with the heritage of Indian yoga.”

“Attainment of all the four aims of human life that is Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha is possible only with a healthy body. A healthy body is the medium of worldly progress and spiritual advancement. Be it public welfare, fulfillment of desires or the path to salvation, a healthy body is the medium for all these,” he added.

Several ministers attended mass yoga sessions in different districts. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak attended a session at the Residency in Lucknow, while deputy CM Keshav Maurya participated at an event in Ghaziabad.