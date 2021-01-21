Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
The Lucknow police team on Wednesday approached the office of Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) to get assistance in investigating the case registered against the makers of the newly released web series Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief at the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow on Sunday, said senior police officials.
A senior police official said a four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office. The team thereafter approached the CP office to get assistance in the matter.
The police officer said the team will try to question and record the statements of the accused in the FIR lodged in the matter on Thursday. He said the FIR has been lodged against Aparna Purohit, an official of OTT platform Amazon, Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the web series, Himashu Krishna Mehra, the producer, Gaurav Solanki, the writer, and others.
This FIR was lodged on the complaint of senior sub-inspector (SSI) Amarnath Yadav, posted at the Hazratganj police station. The IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion), 505 (statement conducing public mischief), 469 (forgery on purpose of harming reputation) and a section for misuse of web platform was included in the FIR.
