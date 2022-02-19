Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh lifts night curfew as Covid cases decline


  • Uttar Pradesh had brought in curbs ahead of the elections 
Fresh restrictions were brought in UP amid surge in cases. (HT/Representational)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Swati Bhasin

Uttar Pradesh will end the night curfew from Saturday night amid a decline in Covid cases. 

The night curfew hours were cut short recently. The 10 pm-6 am curfew was cut short to 11 pm to 5 am last week. 

A statement shared by news agency ANI on Saturday said that the night curfew will be lifted from Saturday night. 

The fresh restrictions were brought ahead of the start of the seven-phased polls in the state amid concerns that poll campaign may lead to a surge in cases. 

