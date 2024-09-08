Uttar Pradesh: Mother delivers baby in ambulance after Mainpuri hospital refuses admission

In a shocking case, a mother had to deliver her baby in an ambulance on Saturday, on the way to a hospital, after she was refused admission at another hospital in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh due to the absence of their anesthesiologist, reported news agency ANI. Representative image: A mother had to deliver her baby in an ambulance after a hospital in Mainpuri,Uttar Pradesh, refused admission to her (HT File Photo)

The “Sausaiya Matra Shishu Chikitshalaya” in Mainpuri region of Uttar Pradesh referred the mother to another hospital due to the lack of an anesthesiologist due to which they couldn't deliver the baby.

The father of the baby said that the hospital had initially told him that the baby could not be delivered normally due to complications and they would need to carry out an operation.

Then, later, the hospital revealed that their anesthesiologist was not present and the operation could not be carried out, after which the mother was referred to another hospital. On the way, the mother delivered the baby in the ambulance.

Following the incident, a two-member investigating committee was formed to probe into the matter.

Chief medical officer, Dr RC Gupta told ANI, "A complaint was registered by the concerned person, and for this I have made a two-member investigating committee. In one week they will submit the report, and further investigation will take place following that report."

While cases of mothers delivering in the ambulance with the support of staff is not unheard of, the hospital denying the mother due to the lack of an anesthesiologist on duty, has become a matter of concern.

In Kerala, in March this year, a woman delivered her child in the ambulance after she was transferred from a district hospital to the government hospital in Alapuzzha, reported The Hindu. Thankfully, the baby and the mother were in stable condition without any complications.