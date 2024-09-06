UP to recruit over 10,600 contractual educators for anganwadi centres

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated an exercise to recruit over 10,600 educators on a contractual basis at Anganwadi centres running in government primary schools across the state. One of the Anganwadi centres in Prayagraj region (HT)

The move aims to improve pre-primary teaching for kids enrolled at these centres, according to officials from the state basic education department.

On August 24, 2024, director general of school education, UP, Kanchan Verma, issued an order to all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) in the state to recruit early childhood care and education (ECCE) educators on a contract basis.

The recruitment has been announced for 10,684 posts, with educators to be appointed for 11 months on a contract basis, receiving an honorarium of ₹10,313 per month, including EPF and ESI, officials shared.

The responsibilities of these educators include preparing children aged 3 to 6 years for formal education, creating an environment for their physical, mental, social, emotional, and academic development, and assisting anganwadi workers, according to the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

The qualifications required for appointment as an ‘ECCE Educator’ include a bachelor’s degree in Home Science with at least 50% marks or a two-year diploma in nursery teaching or an equivalent qualification recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

A committee, chaired by the district magistrate, has been formed at the district level for the selection of resource agencies. The committee includes the principal of the district institute of educational training (DIET), the DPO of the integrated child development scheme (ICDS), the district employment officer, the finance and accounts officer of basic education, with the BSAs as its secretary.

As part of the initiative, a maximum of 325 educators will be hired in Azamgarh, 266 in Sitapur, 260 in Gorakhpur, 250 in Hardoi, 248 in Ghazipur, 225 in Deoria, 223 in Unnao, 212 in Ballia, 209 in Rae Bareli, 201 in Kheri, and 200 in Siddharthnagar, besides 161 in Agra, 143 in Kanpur Dehat, 141 in Lucknow, 130 in Kanpur Nagar, 137 in Meerut, and 135 in Varanasi.

A total of 785 educators will be deployed in Prayagraj division alone, with most being assigned to Prayagraj district.

BSA-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said that, following the instructions of the state government, 287 educators will be hired on a contractual basis in Prayagraj. “The process for this has already started. Out of these 287 educators, 23 will be posted in PM Shri schools, while 264 others will be posted in Anganwadis,” he added.

Similarly, 108 educators will be employed in Kaushambi, 219 in Pratapgarh, and 171 in Fatehpur district.