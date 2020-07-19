Uttar Pradesh sees steepest one-day spike with 2,250 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more die

india

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:01 IST

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported the steepest one-day spike of 2,250 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to official data. With this, the overall tally of infected patients touched 49,523 in the state. Thirty-eight deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,146, the state health department data added.

This is the second time that a single day’s new Covid-19 infections have crossed the 2,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the fresh cases, 392 were reported from Lucknow, 168 from Kanpur, 125 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 104 from Jhansi, 100 from Prayagraj and 79 from Ghaziabad.

Kanpur reported eight deaths, Bareilly four, Rampur three and Lucknow, Prayagraj, Sambhal, Gonda, Ballia and Hamirpur two each. One death each was reported from Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Etawah, Maharajganj, Bhadohi, Jhansi, and Mahoba, according to state health department data.

Additional chief secretary, medical, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that 44,130 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 14,70,426.

“There are 18,256 active cases in the state, while a total of 29,845 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the disease. The death toll is at 1,146,” he said.

“As Covid-19 cases are rising in the state, people need to be careful while stepping out of the house, particularly those with some other medical problem,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of Healthcity Hospital in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar.

The first Covid-19 case in Uttar Pradesh was reported from Agra on March 2.