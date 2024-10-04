Uttar Pradesh: This Kanpur couple scams ₹35 crore from elderly with fake ‘age-reversing’ machine
The couple opened a therapy centre in Kanpur where they promised their “Israeli-made time” machine could reverse aging and defrauded dozens of elderly people.
Over two dozen people have fallen victim to a bizarre scheme in Kanpur, where a couple allegedly earned ₹35 crore by promising elderly people they had an “Israel-made time machine” that could turn them into 25-year-olds again, reported The Times of India.
The couple, Rashmi and Rajeev Dubey, opened a therapy centre called ‘Revival World’ in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, and enticed potential clients by promising “oxygen therapy” inside a time machine from Israel that would reverse all effects of aging and pollution.
They particularly targeted the elderly with claims that the extremely high levels of pollution in Kanpur had accelerated their aging process and their “oxygen therapy” could make them look young instantly.
ACP Anjali Vishwakarma told The Times of India, that each of the sessions in the time machine was priced at ₹90,000. She also stated that the service had turned into a pyramid scheme where people could avail discounts for referrals to others, expanding their customer base.
Renu Singh Chandel, one of three victims of the fraud who filed a complaint, said that she was offered a free session if she introduced the service to others and had brought along several people for the treatment.
A total of ₹35 crore was fleeced from the elderly, with 25 cases noted till now, according to the police, and more victims are likely to come forward.
Police are looking to identify other victims and are on the hunt for Rajeev and Rashmi, against whom an FIR has been filed as well. Airports have been alerted in case the two attempt to flee the country.