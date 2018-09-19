Uttarakhand assembly resolution: Declare cow ‘national mother’

Uttarakhand assembly on Wednesday recommended declaration of cow as rashtra mata (national mother).

The single line resolution will be sent to the Union government for further consideration.

Rekha Arya, minister of animal husbandry, proposed the resolution. “The last BJP government made Uttarakhand Protection of Cow Progeny Act, banning cow slaughter in the state. This time we want to ban cow killing in the country,” she said.

Leader of Opposition Indira Hridyesh sought the government stance on abandoned bovines, while state Congress chief Pritam Singh supported the resolution.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary animal husbandry, claimed population of abandoned cows will be reduced in a decade.

“Nearly 75% abandoned bovines are male. Last month, we started production of sex sorted semen with the help of Inguran Sexing Technology under Rashtriya Gokul Mission. This is going to help in reducing the population of stray bovine,” he said.

The state is also giving financial aid to cow shelters. “In a decade, we would be able to reduce 20-25% stray bovine.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 23:33 IST