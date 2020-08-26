e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM goes into self-isolation after three staffers test Covid-19 positive

Uttarakhand CM goes into self-isolation after three staffers test Covid-19 positive

The Chief Minister and his family members have tested negative for Covid-19.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will work from home through phones and virtual platforms.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will work from home through phones and virtual platforms.(PTI)
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into self-isolation after three of his staffers including an officer on special duty (OSD) tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days, officials said on Wednesday.

Rawat informed his decision about self-isolation through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

“As a precaution, all the staffers and security officers deployed at CM residence were tested for Covid-19. I along with my family members also took the test and with the grace of God tested negative,” he tweeted.

“However, as a precautionary measure I will be going into self-isolation and will carry the works related to public and administration through phone and virtual platforms,” he said in another tweet.

The CM’s media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat said, “On August 15, one of his OSDs and economic advisor had tested positive for the virus. Later on Tuesday one his personal security officers and a driver in his team tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Considering the development, he will be into self-isolation from Wednesday onwards and carry his works from his residence only,” he said.

tags
top news
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Experts divided over resumption of Delhi Metro services
Experts divided over resumption of Delhi Metro services
LIVE: 122 more police personnel found Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra
LIVE: 122 more police personnel found Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In