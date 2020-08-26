Uttarakhand CM goes into self-isolation after three staffers test Covid-19 positive

india

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into self-isolation after three of his staffers including an officer on special duty (OSD) tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days, officials said on Wednesday.

Rawat informed his decision about self-isolation through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

“As a precaution, all the staffers and security officers deployed at CM residence were tested for Covid-19. I along with my family members also took the test and with the grace of God tested negative,” he tweeted.

“However, as a precautionary measure I will be going into self-isolation and will carry the works related to public and administration through phone and virtual platforms,” he said in another tweet.

The CM’s media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat said, “On August 15, one of his OSDs and economic advisor had tested positive for the virus. Later on Tuesday one his personal security officers and a driver in his team tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Considering the development, he will be into self-isolation from Wednesday onwards and carry his works from his residence only,” he said.