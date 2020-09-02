e-paper
Uttarakhand CM goes into self-isolation for second time after OSD tests Covid-19 positive

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into three-day self-isolation from Tuesday after his officer on special duty (OSD) tested Covid-19 positive.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. HT Photo. To go with PM Mussoorie visit story
chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. HT Photo.
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into three-day self-isolation from Tuesday after his officer on special duty (OSD) tested Covid-19 positive.

This is the second time he has self-isolated himself within a week, said Madan Kaushik, a state Cabinet minister and Uttarakhand government spokesman.

“Rawat has isolated himself at this residence after his OSD tested positive for Covid-19. The chief minister, however, has tested negative, but taking precautions he will be in isolation for another three days.”

He said due to the self-isolation, a cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday has been cancelled and is now likely to take place next week.

Earlier on August 26, Rawat had gone into self-isolation after three of his staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a precaution, all the staffers and security officers deployed at CM residence were tested for Covid-19. I along with my family members also took the test and with the grace of God tested negative,” he tweeted last week. “However, as a precautionary measure I will be going into self-isolation and will carry the works related to public and administration through phone and virtual platforms.”

On June 1, Rawat and two of his cabinet ministers quarantined themselves after their colleague Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19. Rawat tested negative five days later.

