Uttarakhand Congress leader says ‘corona sent by Lord Krishna’, BJP demands apology over comparison

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 07:45 IST

A controversy erupted after Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said the coronavirus pandemic has been sent by Lord Krishna, drawing a sharp response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Dhasmana reportedly made the comment while participating in a debate on a local Hindi news channel on Monday evening. The statement was soon shared by several users on social media and many accused him of ‘insulting’ the Sanatan Dharma.

“Both Corona and Krishna starts with the sound of ‘K’. Hence it’s obvious that the coronavirus has been sent by him in this world,” he reportedly said.

Dhasmana, however, stated he had said nothing against Sanatan Dharma or Lord Krishna.

“My statement was completely misconstrued. I had clearly quoted the Gita while making the statement. In Gita, Lord Krishna himself has said that he is only the creator, preserver and destroyer of the world. Nothing in the world happens without his will. Referring to that I said, corona has been sent by Lord Krishna and its vaccine will also be developed by his will,” said Dhasmana.

The BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over Dhasmana’s statement.

“The statement shows how mentally bankrupt Congress has become. Lord Krishna came into this world to destroy the demons but by saying both corona and Krishna starts with ‘K’, Congress has compared him with the demon of corona in today’s world which is highly condemnable,” Devendra Bhasin, the BJP’s state unit vice-president, said.

“It should have been better if he would have said ‘K’ for Corona and Congress. It would have been more apt with the kind of hindrances Congress is putting in the fight against corona. It’s an insult of Hindu dharma for which Congress should apologise,” Bhasin added.

Dhasamana, however, refuted the allegations of the BJP.

“I am a staunch devotee of Lord Krishna and have been organising Bhagwad Gita Katha in Dehradun for the last 25 years. I don’t want a certificate from the BJP on religion as I know how to honour and follow it,” he said.

Uttarakhand has reported 2,831 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 39 patients have succumbed so far in the state.