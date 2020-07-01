e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand Congress leader says ‘corona sent by Lord Krishna’, BJP demands apology over comparison

Uttarakhand Congress leader says ‘corona sent by Lord Krishna’, BJP demands apology over comparison

“Both Corona and Krishna starts with the sound of ‘K’. Hence it’s obvious that the coronavirus has been sent by him in this world,” Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana reportedly said.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 07:45 IST
Kalyan Das | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Kalyan Das | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The BJP has demanded an apology from Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana for his remarks.
The BJP has demanded an apology from Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana for his remarks. (HT File Photo)
         

A controversy erupted after Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said the coronavirus pandemic has been sent by Lord Krishna, drawing a sharp response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Dhasmana reportedly made the comment while participating in a debate on a local Hindi news channel on Monday evening. The statement was soon shared by several users on social media and many accused him of ‘insulting’ the Sanatan Dharma.

“Both Corona and Krishna starts with the sound of ‘K’. Hence it’s obvious that the coronavirus has been sent by him in this world,” he reportedly said.

Dhasmana, however, stated he had said nothing against Sanatan Dharma or Lord Krishna.

“My statement was completely misconstrued. I had clearly quoted the Gita while making the statement. In Gita, Lord Krishna himself has said that he is only the creator, preserver and destroyer of the world. Nothing in the world happens without his will. Referring to that I said, corona has been sent by Lord Krishna and its vaccine will also be developed by his will,” said Dhasmana.

The BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over Dhasmana’s statement.

“The statement shows how mentally bankrupt Congress has become. Lord Krishna came into this world to destroy the demons but by saying both corona and Krishna starts with ‘K’, Congress has compared him with the demon of corona in today’s world which is highly condemnable,” Devendra Bhasin, the BJP’s state unit vice-president, said.

“It should have been better if he would have said ‘K’ for Corona and Congress. It would have been more apt with the kind of hindrances Congress is putting in the fight against corona. It’s an insult of Hindu dharma for which Congress should apologise,” Bhasin added.

Dhasamana, however, refuted the allegations of the BJP.

“I am a staunch devotee of Lord Krishna and have been organising Bhagwad Gita Katha in Dehradun for the last 25 years. I don’t want a certificate from the BJP on religion as I know how to honour and follow it,” he said.

Uttarakhand has reported 2,831 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 39 patients have succumbed so far in the state.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
LIVE: China reports three new Covid-19 cases, no fatality
LIVE: China reports three new Covid-19 cases, no fatality
India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In