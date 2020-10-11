e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand couple dies by suicide in Haldwani, say police

Uttarakhand couple dies by suicide in Haldwani, say police

The man’s mother found her son and daughter-in-law dead when she went to their room.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Police said they did not find any note in the home of the couple.
Police said they did not find any note in the home of the couple. (Representative Getty Images)
         

In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide in their house on Sunday in Haldwani town of Nainital district, police said.

In the initial probe, no suicide note was found from the spot and reasons behind their drastic step are not known yet, Amit Srivastava, superintendent of police Haldwani said.

“The deceased man and his wife were on the first floor of their house while his mother was on the ground floor on Sunday morning when the couple died by suicide,” Srivastava said.

“The incident came to light after the man’s mother went to their room only to find them lying dead there. She soon called the relatives who reached the spot and informed local police,” the officer said.

The police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the deaths.

“No suicide note was found from there and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide,” said Srivastava.

tags
top news
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid traps Uthappa in front to jolt RR
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid traps Uthappa in front to jolt RR
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In