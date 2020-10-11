Uttarakhand couple dies by suicide in Haldwani, say police

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:23 IST

In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide in their house on Sunday in Haldwani town of Nainital district, police said.

In the initial probe, no suicide note was found from the spot and reasons behind their drastic step are not known yet, Amit Srivastava, superintendent of police Haldwani said.

“The deceased man and his wife were on the first floor of their house while his mother was on the ground floor on Sunday morning when the couple died by suicide,” Srivastava said.

“The incident came to light after the man’s mother went to their room only to find them lying dead there. She soon called the relatives who reached the spot and informed local police,” the officer said.

The police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the deaths.

“No suicide note was found from there and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide,” said Srivastava.