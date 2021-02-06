Uttarakhand forest department to buy 'smart sticks' for patrolling jungles

IND USA
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST

The Uttarakhand forest department has decided to buy “smart sticks” from New Delhi to do “smart” patrolling in the jungles of the state. These especially designed smart sticks have many safety and other useful features, which will help the department staff in day and night patrolling.

Kundan Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Haldwani said, “Forest rangers including foresters and forest guards’ patrol through the dense forests while putting their life at risk with simple bamboo sticks. They frequently encounter dangerous wild animals like elephants, tigers, leopards and bear as well as forest smugglers and in many cases these encounters turn lethal.”

“So we have decided to equip our staff with these sticks especially to tackle such situations. Hence, we are purchasing ‘smart sticks’ for patrolling,” said Kumar.

He informed that the smart sticks have been specially designed for forest patrolling. They have stun guns along with three zone lighting, a panic button, in-built rechargeable battery and are equipped with basic wilderness survival kit and other features.

“The stun gun in it can shock even the strongest of wild animal momentarily, leaving them confused and giving sufficient time to the staff to escape or call for help. This shock will only temporarily immobilize the animal and will not cause any permanent damage,” he said.

Built with a robust aluminium body, the stick's design makes it easy to carry it even for longer hours. Also, its strong build makes it reliable and fit for rough use. Its three zone lighting includes spot light, throbbing light and pathway light, to help staff to patrol at night.

“The panic button of the smart stick will help repel the wild animal in case of a dangerous encounter. When the staff presses the panic button, it will trigger a loud hooter and bright flash light to keep the wild animal away. Apart from this, the basic wilderness survival kit in it offers bandage, cotton box, antiseptic and rope,” said Kumar.

“We have ordered four smart sticks which will reach us by next week. These will be used in the Nandhaur, Danda and Chakata forest ranges. If this is successful then all the patrolling staff in the division will be given smart sticks for patrolling.”

