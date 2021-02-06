Uttarakhand forest department to buy 'smart sticks' for patrolling jungles
- Built with a robust aluminium body, the stick's design makes it easy to carry it even for longer hours. Also, its strong build makes it reliable and fit for rough use. Its three zone lighting includes spot light, throbbing light and pathway light, to help forest staff to patrol at night.
The Uttarakhand forest department has decided to buy “smart sticks” from New Delhi to do “smart” patrolling in the jungles of the state. These especially designed smart sticks have many safety and other useful features, which will help the department staff in day and night patrolling.
Kundan Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Haldwani said, “Forest rangers including foresters and forest guards’ patrol through the dense forests while putting their life at risk with simple bamboo sticks. They frequently encounter dangerous wild animals like elephants, tigers, leopards and bear as well as forest smugglers and in many cases these encounters turn lethal.”
“So we have decided to equip our staff with these sticks especially to tackle such situations. Hence, we are purchasing ‘smart sticks’ for patrolling,” said Kumar.
He informed that the smart sticks have been specially designed for forest patrolling. They have stun guns along with three zone lighting, a panic button, in-built rechargeable battery and are equipped with basic wilderness survival kit and other features.
“The stun gun in it can shock even the strongest of wild animal momentarily, leaving them confused and giving sufficient time to the staff to escape or call for help. This shock will only temporarily immobilize the animal and will not cause any permanent damage,” he said.
Built with a robust aluminium body, the stick's design makes it easy to carry it even for longer hours. Also, its strong build makes it reliable and fit for rough use. Its three zone lighting includes spot light, throbbing light and pathway light, to help staff to patrol at night.
“The panic button of the smart stick will help repel the wild animal in case of a dangerous encounter. When the staff presses the panic button, it will trigger a loud hooter and bright flash light to keep the wild animal away. Apart from this, the basic wilderness survival kit in it offers bandage, cotton box, antiseptic and rope,” said Kumar.
“We have ordered four smart sticks which will reach us by next week. These will be used in the Nandhaur, Danda and Chakata forest ranges. If this is successful then all the patrolling staff in the division will be given smart sticks for patrolling.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture ministry frames heritage bylaws for Puri’s Jagannath Temple
- The NMA released the draft bylaws under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act (AMASR), 2010, for Jagannath Temple and its subsidiary shrines, defining various zones for their conservation and periphery development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt suspends two CBI DSPs for allegedly running 'bribe-for-relief' racket
- It is alleged that the two officers, along with another inspector Kapil Dhankad and stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh of the CBI, were running a racket since 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical tourism to India on the up as Covid impact ebbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Munawar release halted as jail doesn’t get order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief, anger as Valley gets back 4G net after 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC judge hails Modi as ‘most loved Prime Minister’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan writes to PM Modi, requests him to drop plan to privatise Vizag Steel
- In a late evening letter to Prime Minister Modi, Jagan said the RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, was the largest public sector industrial unit in Andhra Pradesh creating employment for nearly 20,000 people directly and for many others indirectly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PM Modi did not rest till solution was found': Vedanta Resources chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders elected DDC chairmen in Jammu, Kathua districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand forest department to buy 'smart sticks' for patrolling jungles
- Built with a robust aluminium body, the stick's design makes it easy to carry it even for longer hours. Also, its strong build makes it reliable and fit for rough use. Its three zone lighting includes spot light, throbbing light and pathway light, to help forest staff to patrol at night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: More than 10,000 health workers given Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Munawar Faruqui not released nearly 30 hrs after SC order, asks Chidambaram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His personal view': Farmers' union on what Tikait said on UP 'chakka jam'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata, Howrah, Salt Lake get new police commissioners ahead of assembly polls
- According to an order issued by the state home department, 24 senior IPS and West Bengal Police Service officers were transferred.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BKU’s Rakesh Tikait to address 2nd Mahapanchayat in Dadri tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox