Uttarakhand gets 1.13 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine in first batch

Uttarakhand on Wednesday afternoon received the first batch of Covishield vaccine at Dehradun airport from the Serum Institute of India, Pune. The first consignment has 1,13,000 doses of vaccines, officials informed.

KS Martoliya, assistant director of the National Health Mission in the state received the vaccines at Dehradun airport at around 2:45 pm.

“I have received the first batch of vaccines containing 1,13,000 doses. This is being transported to the main vaccine store set up in Dehradun, from where it will be transported to the regional vaccine stores in Almora, Udham Singh Nagar and Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district,” Martoliya said.

He added the vaccines will be transported to the respective regional stores by Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dehradun airport authorities took to social media and tweeted, “The first batch of Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute of India, Pune, arrived at Dehradun airport by flight no. SG 779. The vaccine consignment containing 1, 13,000 doses was handed over to the authorities of the National Health Mission, Uttarakhand.”

In a statement issued by the state health department on Tuesday evening, Dr. Saroj Naithani, director in-charge of national health programmes in the state had said, “With the 1,13,000 doses that the state government will be receiving in the first phase, only 50% of healthcare workers will be vaccinated as two doses are to be given. For the other 50%, the state government will get vaccines from the Centre again later.”

The Uttarakhand health department has already informed that a total of 87,588 healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive in the state beginning January 16.

On the day of the launch of the vaccine, the process will first start at 41 sites across the state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a two-way communication with the beneficiaries. This will be conducted at the Government Doon Medical College Hospital and Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital. The state has a total of 309 vaccination sites.

The vaccine storage system in the state has been divided into five tiers starting from state-level till cold chain points. The main vaccine store for the Covid-19 vaccine has been established in Dehradun, then three regional vaccine stores have been set up in Almora, Udham Singh Nagar and Srinagar. The regional vaccine stores are followed by 13 district vaccine stores then 26 block vaccine stores, thereafter cold chain points. Over 270 cold chain points have been established in Uttarakhand.



