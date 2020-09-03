Uttarakhand govt fixes rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals

india

A day after roping in private hospitals to increase the bed capacity available to treat coronavirus patients in the state, the Uttarakhand government has now fixed the cost of Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals.

The state government on Wednesday evening released an order fixing the treatment cost in private hospitals for different categories of Covid-19 patients-- moderate, severe and very severe-- based on recommendations by a committee formed by the Central government in June under the leadership of Dr Vinod Pal.

The maximum hospital charge for per day of admission has been set at Rs 18,000 (including the cost of PPE kit at Rs 2,000) for patients with very severe sickness mandating ICU facility with ventilator care (invasive/non-invasive) for hospitals accredited from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), while for non-NABH accredited hospitals, the cost has been set at Rs 15,000 (including the cost of PPE at Rs 2,000).

The minimum per day rate is set at Rs 10,000 at NABH hospitals for moderately sick Covid patients, while non-NABH accredited hospitals can charge a minimum of Rs 8,000 from a patient in the same category. The cost includes isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen supply.

For the severe sickness category, the hospital rate for per day admission has been set at Rs 15,000 for NABH accredited hospitals and Rs 13,000 for non-NABH accredited hospitals. This includes ICU facilities without ventilator care.

These daily hospitalization rates do not cover the cost of testing in private hospitals, set at Rs 2400.

State secretary for health, Amit Singh Negi, has also written to hospitals to ensure that Covid-19 patients are treated as per the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The letter also stipulates reserving 25% beds in private hospitals for government officials/employees and those eligible for Ayushman Bharat or Atal Ayushman Yojana. The hospitals have also been told to follow the guidelines issued by the state government on quarantine for doctors and other medical staff.