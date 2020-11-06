e-paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand high court directs government to ensure all liquor shops, bars have CCTV cameras

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 12:36 IST
Neeraj Santoshi
Neeraj Santoshi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(HT archive)
         

The Uttarakhand high court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras with IP addresses at all liquors retail shops, bars, wholesale outlets within a month, and submit a compliance report. The directions came as the court was hearing a contempt petition filed in July about the government’s non-compliance with its August 2019 order regarding installation.

The government on Thursday told the court that CCTV cameras with IP addresses have been set up at 110 of 553 retail outlets in the state and that a control room has been set up at the office of the excise commissioner in this regard. It added CCTV cameras of 10 out of 251 bars have been connected with the control room.

The court ordered the installation of CCTV cameras after lawyer DK Joshi, who has been working for the prohibition, filed public interest litigation in 2018 seeking directions for a need to discourage liquor consumption.

Joshi said the court ordered the CCTV cameras’ installation at liquor shops and bars to ensure alcohol is not sold to people under 21.

