Uttarakhand high court acquits former MP DP Yadav in 1992 murder case

Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday acquitted former Member of Parliament DP Yadav in the 1992 murder of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Mahendra Singh Bhati in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri, said Yadav’s lawyer SRS Gill. Bhati was shot dead in September 1992.

Gill said a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma Yadav acquitted Yadav of all charges in the murder case.

Sandeep Tandon, who represented the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case, said a special court in Dehradun sentenced Yadav and three others to life imprisonment in March 2015 for murdering Bhati. He added Yadav was convicted under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). Yadav challenged the conviction in the high court in 2015.

“Yadav has been acquitted under all these charges. He is currently on extended short-term bail on health grounds which was set to expire within a day or two. Earlier this year, he had been granted bail twice on health grounds,” said Tandon. He added they will go through the high court judgment and then take a decision on challenging the acquittal in Supreme Court.