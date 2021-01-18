Uttarakhand: Man arrested for drowning two children in a canal

The police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly throwing two children of a 29-year-old woman into a canal to drown them in Haridwar. The body of one child has been recovered while other child is still missing, police said on Monday.

The man, who started living with the woman and her two children after her husband died two years ago, told police that he thought of the children, aged 6 and 7, as “obstacles” between him and the woman, police said.

Superintendent of police, Haridwar (rural), SK Singh said, “The incident took place on Saturday evening in Haridwar district. The police were informed late in the evening that the two children were missing, following which it started searching for them.”

“The search yielded no results. An informer told police that the two children were last seen with the accused heading towards a culvert over a canal. Till then, the accused was pretending to search for the two children along with the police to mislead all. When the police nabbed and questioned him, he broke down and narrated the whole incident,” said Singh.

The senior police officer said, “On Saturday around 4pm, when he was alone with the children in the house, he took them out on the pretext of visiting the canal. He pushed them into the canal and came back. Later in the evening, when the woman returned, she saw her children missing and panicked. It was then the villagers informed the police.”

The man was arrested on Saturday night after he confessed to the crime.