Uttarakhand BJP forms 5-member panel to prepare for 2022 assembly polls
- Uttarakhand BJP leaders and ministers have been asked to tour their respective districts and areas and interact with party workers and people there.
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat has formed a five-member committee under the leadership of Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal for preparing a roadmap for the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.
This committee will also give various recommendations on the issues to be taken up for elections and on mass outreach on pressing issues.
Devendra Bhasin, BJP state spokesperson, said the five-member committee includes Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal, state BJP general secretaries Ajay Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, Suresh Bhatt and minister Dhan Singh Rawat.
“The committee will create a roadmap for the elections so that there is clarity with regard to what we have to do and what we have to focus on”, he said
Bhasin said the party leaders and ministers have been asked to tour their respective districts and areas and interact with party workers and people there. He said these decisions were taken in the core committee meeting of the BJP, held in Dehradun, Saturday late evening.
“The party has also decided on various events and programmes which will be held in the coming days. The meeting of the state working committee will be held on March 13 and 14. Chintan Baithak—the meeting to analyse and ponder over various issues-- will be held on February 19 and 21. Then on March 18, a grand function will be held on the completion of four-years of the BJP government in the state,” he said.
Already in poll mode, Uttarakhand BJP has recently started various initiatives including a grassroots level campaign "Booth Jeeta to Chunav Jeeta" meaning winning booth is winning election.
The party has also been holding training workshops for the party cadre which continues till February. So far, several training workshops have been held to train thousands of booth-level workers for spreading the word of development works done by the BJP governments at both state and Centre.
