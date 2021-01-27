Uttarakhand man bludgeons 9-year-old cousin to death with cricket bat

A 20-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his 9-year-old cousin to death with a cricket bat in Kapkot area of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.





Madan Lal, in-charge, Kapkot police station said, “We have arrested a 20-year-old man for committing the alleged crime. The accused is the deceased’s cousin.”

Mangal Ram, father of the deceased had filed a police complaint with Kapkot police station that Kailash Ram had “thrashed his son Rakesh with a cricket bat on Tuesday evening”. The deceased was a student of Class 4.

Rakesh was rushed to the government hospital in Kapkot. He was referred to a higher medical facility near Almora but he succumbed to his injuries there, said Lal.

“We have lodged an FIR in the matter and arrested Kailash from the village. The accused is the cousin of the deceased. He was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and 456 (punishment for lurking, house trespass or house-breaking by night.). He was produced in court from where he was sent to jail,” Lal said.

The police officer said the accused had some altercation with the deceased. “In the evening he entered his room through the window and started thrashing him with a cricket bat. The boy sustained severe injuries and when parents came to rescue him, the accused fled from the room,” he said.