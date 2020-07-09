e-paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand man booked for posting child pornography on social media

Uttarakhand man booked for posting child pornography on social media

The police said the accused has been identified as Dilshad Ansari, resident of Banbhulpura, area of Haldwani district.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 08:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Superintendent of Police, Haldwani, said a child pornography post had been uploaded by the man on Facebook on January 2, 2020.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Nainital district police have registered an FIR against a 25-year-old man for allegedly circulating child pornography on social media, said police officials.

The police said the accused has been identified as Dilshad Ansari, resident of Banbhulpura, area of Haldwani district. The officials also said this is the first incident of child pornography in Nainital district

Amit Srivastava, superintendent of police, Haldwani, said a child pornography post had been uploaded on Facebook on January 2, 2020.

Also read: Uttarakhand woman, two daughters die in house collapse amid heavy rains

“Our surveillance team, who was monitoring the content on social media, came to know about it. When the surveillance team investigated the matter, the location of the post uploader turned out to be Banbhulpura, Haldwani,” he said.

“The police has booked Ansari, 25, under section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in the sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act,” he added.

“Dilshad Ansari had circulated a pornographic video of minors and other obscene videos on Facebook from his profile in January this year. We were also provided with the accused’s Internet Protocol (IP) address and his mobile phone number,” said another police officer.

