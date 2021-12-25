Uttarakhand minister storms out of cabinet meet, BJP says he hasn’t resigned

Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday stormed out of a cabinet meeting reportedly upset over alleged “government inaction” in connection with a proposed medical college in his constituency of Kotdwar, according to officials present at the meeting. He allegedly tendered his “oral resignation” as he walked out, it is learnt.

However, cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal and BJP party state president Madan Kaushik, dismissed reports of Rawat’s resignation.

Phone calls and texts to Rawat for comment went unanswered.

“While the cabinet was discussing various proposals during the meeting, led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rawat raised the issue of approving the proposed medical college in his constituency of Kotdwar…which led to an argument between the two,” an official who was present at the meeting said, requesting anonymity.

“The argument heated up as Rawat alleged that development projects in his constituency are not being approved in conspiracy. He then stormed out of the meeting saying, ‘There is no use of being a minister, I am leaving the cabinet’,” said the official.

At a press briefing after the meeting, Uniyal said, “I have no information about his resignation. But he was unhappy over an issue related to proposed medical college in his constituency as apart from being a minister, he is also an MLA.”

Kaushik, while emphasising that Rawat has not resigned, said: “Nobody has resigned from the party. However, if Rawat may have some issues pertaining to his constituency, then party will speak to him and solve them.”

Leader of opposition and senior Congress leader, Pritam Singh, said in a veiled reference: “In politics, doors are never closed permanently for anyone. However, having said that, welcoming any leader from the other party would be decided by leadership after proper analysis.”

Rawat is considered to have played a key role in the rebellion of nine Congress MLAs in 2016 who switched to the BJP.

