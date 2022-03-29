Pushkar Singh Dhami retains 21 depts, gives finance to new face in cabinet

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday allotted portfolios to the ministers in his cabinet while keeping the charge of 21 departments with him.

Chief minister Dhami’s portfolios include home, civil aviation, prisons, civil defence, excise, Ayush, environment protection and climate change, labour, industrial development and mining, disaster management and rehabilitation, home guard, revenue and general administration.

Satpal Maharaj has been given charge of the public works department, tourism, Panchayati raj, culture, religious affairs and flood control.

Subodh Uniyal has been given charge of forests and technical education. In the previous government, the portfolio of forests was with Harak Singh Rawat, who later switched over to the Congress.

Ganesh Joshi has got the responsibility of agriculture, rural development and Sainik Welfare. In the previous government agriculture department was with Subodh Uniyal.

Dhan Singh Rawat has been given charge of health, higher education, school education and cooperatives, while Rekha Arya has been given the charge of women empowerment and child development, food supplies and consumer affairs and sports and youth welfare.

Prem Chand Aggarwal, one of three new faces in the cabinet, has been given charge of finance, urban development, parliamentary affairs, census and housing.

Saurabh Bahuguna, another new face in the cabinet, has been given charge of animal husbandry, fisheries, skill development, protocol and sugarcane development and sugar trade.

Chandan Ramdas, the third new face in the cabinet, has been given the charge of transport, social welfare, minority affairs, and micro, small and medium industries

Chief minister Dhami and eight cabinet ministers were administered the oath by Uttarakhand governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh on Wednesday.

Out of eight, five ministers-- Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi and Subodh Uniyal-- were part of the previous cabinet as well. The other three--Chandan Ramdas, Premchand Agarwal and Saurabh Bahuguna-- are new faces.

In Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has retained charge of 34 departments while in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann holds 27 departments.

