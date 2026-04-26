Uttarakhand: Prep for wedding of minister’s son in tiger reserve sparks outcry

The Uttarakhand forest department removed arrangements for a wedding event of state Cabinet minister Khajan Dass’s son at a temple complex inside the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR)’s core zone on Sunday and registered a case after an outcry. Forest officials maintained that no permission was sought for the event. (Sourced)

The preparations included tents, tables, chairs, coolers, and water tankers at the Sureshwari Devi Temple complex in the reserve’s Haridwar range.

The forest department swung into action after photos and videos of the arrangements surfaced on social media. The park administration lodged a case against office-bearers of the temple committee under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Dass dismissed the outcry as a political conspiracy to malign him. He claimed he informed a senior forest official about the event, and that the arrangements were made with the temple committee’s consent.

Forest officials maintained that no permission was sought for the event. RTR’s acting director, Rajiv Dhiman, said they initiated a probe and acted immediately after the matter came to light.

“A case has been registered against office-bearers of the temple committee over how the arrangements came up there, and the entire material has been removed from the area,” he said. “We have issued a show-cause notice to forest staff to explain how the material entered the core zone and whether there was any negligence at their level.” Dhiman said action would be taken against others found to be involved after the inquiry.

A forest official said temple visits are regulated, and movement is permitted only with restrictions in accordance with the Supreme Court directions. “People visit the temple in accordance with their faith. Our staff was aware that some event was being held there, but they did not know whose event it was. There was no indication that preparations were being made on such a grand scale,” the official said.

The official added that the temple is governed under strict conditions. He added there are fixed hours for worship, restrictions on movement beyond those timings, limited night stay for priests and attendants, and a prohibition on activities that disturb wildlife or obstruct their movement. Officials said the use of loudspeakers is barred and the temple management is responsible for preventing littering and ensuring compliance with conditions. Violation of these conditions attracts action under the Wildlife Protection Act.