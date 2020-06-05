Uttarakhand reports 46 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, total tally at 1,199

india

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:10 IST

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 46 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Friday, as the hill state’s overall tally rose to 1,199, the state health department bulletin said.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts -- Dehradun (15), Chamoli (2), Haridwar (1), Pauri Garhwal (1), Rudraprayag (14), Tehri Garhwal (6), Champawat (2), and Almora (5).

Most of the Covid-19 patients had recently returned to Uttarakhand from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gurugram and Ghaziabad amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The bulletin said 309 Covid-19 patients have recovered, including five on Friday. Uttarkhand has 874 Covid-19 active cases to date.

The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state is at 25.77% on Friday, as compared to 24.30% on Wednesday. The rate of infection has risen to 4.22% on Friday, as compared to 4.03% on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand has tested over 35,967 samples of which 6,623 results are pending.

On Thursday, 68 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Uttarakhand and two patients died at the Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).