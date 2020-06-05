e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand reports 46 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, total tally at 1,199

Uttarakhand reports 46 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, total tally at 1,199

india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 46 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Friday, as the hill state’s overall tally rose to 1,199, the state health department bulletin said.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts -- Dehradun (15), Chamoli (2), Haridwar (1), Pauri Garhwal (1), Rudraprayag (14), Tehri Garhwal (6), Champawat (2), and Almora (5).

Most of the Covid-19 patients had recently returned to Uttarakhand from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gurugram and Ghaziabad amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The bulletin said 309 Covid-19 patients have recovered, including five on Friday. Uttarkhand has 874 Covid-19 active cases to date.

The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state is at 25.77% on Friday, as compared to 24.30% on Wednesday. The rate of infection has risen to 4.22% on Friday, as compared to 4.03% on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand has tested over 35,967 samples of which 6,623 results are pending.

On Thursday, 68 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Uttarakhand and two patients died at the Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

top news
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In