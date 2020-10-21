e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand’s first radio-collared leopard found crossing Ganga near Haridwar

Uttarakhand’s first radio-collared leopard found crossing Ganga near Haridwar

This leopard found swimming and crossing the Ganga was radio-collared in the last week of September in Haridwar forest division. The chief wildlife warden said that the leopard might have crossed the river in search of prey.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:52 IST
Suparna Roy
Suparna Roy
Hidustan Times, Dehradun
The Uttarakhand forest department has started radio-collaring leopards to study their movement pattern and behaviour. (Image used for representation).
The Uttarakhand forest department has started radio-collaring leopards to study their movement pattern and behaviour. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

After the Uttarakhand forest department started monitoring leopards via radio-collaring recently, the first radio-collared leopard has been found to be swimming and crossing the Ganga River near Haridwar in the search of prey, which has surprised wildlife officials.

Chief wildlife warden JS Suhag said, “We recently witnessed the first radio-collared leopard swimming and crossing the Ganga River in Haridwar forest division. It was a pleasant surprise for us. By radio-collaring the animal, we want to study the nature of the leopard, the areas it moves around, how much time it spends in what type of area, around what time it moves and habitat that the animal prefers.”

The Uttarakhand forest department has started radio-collaring leopards to study their movement pattern and behaviour. Two leopards have been successfully radio-collared in the state in Haridwar and Narendra Nagar forest divisions since the last week of September.

This leopard found swimming and crossing the Ganga was radio-collared in the last week of September in Haridwar forest division. The chief wildlife warden said that the leopard might have crossed the river in search of prey.

On Tuesday, the chief wildlife warden informed that a second leopard was successfully radio-collared in Tehri Garhwal district.

“Radio collaring of a second leopard was done after examining the health parameters of the animal by a team of the state forest department and Wildlife Institute of India. We checked the functionality of the radio collar took the animal deep inside the jungle in the night around 11:00 pm on Monday and released it. The signals are clear and are being tracked,” said Suhag.

The chief wildlife warden further said that a total of 15 leopards are being radio-collared in different areas of the state, predominantly the Rajaji landscape.

According to Neeraj Sharma, divisional forest officer (DFO) Haridwar division said, “This is the first time we have documented a leopard crossing the Ganga though radio-collaring. We are keeping a target of five leopards each from Haridwar and Dehradun forest divisions and another five from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve for radio-collaring and studying their behaviour. After learning about their movement, we will be able to form better strategies on how to reduce the man-leopard conflict.”

AG Ansari, state-based wildlife expert said that leopards are known to be ace swimmers.

“Leopards are ace swimmers and cross rivers in search of prey. From the Sundarban region, there are records of leopards swimming across water bodies crossing distances of three to five kilometres,” said Ansari.

tags
top news
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
DRDO tweaks manual for ‘self-reliance’ push
DRDO tweaks manual for ‘self-reliance’ push
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In