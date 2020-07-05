e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand’s Ganga canal, dating back to British era, to be turned into water sports hub

Uttarakhand’s Ganga canal, dating back to British era, to be turned into water sports hub

Water sports activities such as river rafting and kayaking will be organised at the old Ganga canal which is adjacent to the new Ganga canal near the Dhanauri-Roorkee stretch.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 17:13 IST
Sandeep Rawat | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Sandeep Rawat | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
The Uttarakhand government will develop the British-era Ganga canal stretch in Roorkee as a hub of water sports in the Himalayan state.
The Uttarakhand government will develop the British-era Ganga canal stretch in Roorkee as a hub of water sports in the Himalayan state.(HT PHOTO.)
         

To promote adventure and water sports, the Uttarakhand government will develop the British era Ganga canal stretch in Roorkee as a hub of water sports in the Himalayan state.

Water sports activities such as river rafting and kayaking will be organised at the old Ganga canal which is adjacent to the new Ganga canal near the Dhanauri-Roorkee stretch.

According to the cabinet minister for irrigation, tourism, culture, Satpal Maharaj, the use of the old Ganga canal stretch which was once the main Ganga canal built by the British is apt since it is suitable for water sports activities.

“We need to promote adventure sports for which the state has vast potential. Adventure sports will provide a wide array of employment opportunities, revenue and infrastructure for these sports which can be utilized by our sportspersons. They can excel in these sports which also find a place in national and international sporting events,” Satpal Maharaj said.

As the operation and management of the Ganga canal is still in the purview of the Uttar Pradesh government due to non-resolution of handing over of the properties to Uttarakhand, since the hill state was carved out of the former in 2000, Maharaj said that permission in this regard has been sought from the UP government.

“We have written to the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department minister Mahendra Singh to permit the Uttarakhand government to use the old Ganga canal stretch for adventure sports. As and when permission is granted we will start work on fast track to develop the old Ganga canal for adventure sports purposes,” said Maharaj.

On illegal encroachments coming up on the closed Ganga canal, the cabinet minister said that he has directed the irrigation department officials to ensure the removal of all such encroachments.

Roorkee already has kayaking and canoeing options but with the development of the old Ganga canal, it would be easier to build infrastructural facilities according to international standards.

Welcoming the state government’s initiative, assistant professor Dr Ajay Malik from Gurukul Kangri University’s physical education department said that rafting related aqua sports have become a major medal clincher in the Olympics, Asiad and other global sporting events. “So this initiative bodes well for the Himalayan state. Besides, it is good that the state government is exploring these non-conventional sports also.”

tags
top news
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
Steady growth in domestic air travel, daily fliers cross 75k mark on July 4
Steady growth in domestic air travel, daily fliers cross 75k mark on July 4
Italian Marines case ruling won’t affect India’s rights in exclusive economic zone
Italian Marines case ruling won’t affect India’s rights in exclusive economic zone
Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%: Health ministry
Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%: Health ministry
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Kerala woman turns Covid 19 positive after recovery, case to be studied
Kerala woman turns Covid 19 positive after recovery, case to be studied
Music mafia in Bollywood? After Sonu Nigam, singer Abhijeet goes on record
Music mafia in Bollywood? After Sonu Nigam, singer Abhijeet goes on record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In