e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand tableau on Kedarnath temple selected for Republic Day parade

Uttarakhand tableau on Kedarnath temple selected for Republic Day parade

Uttarakhand’s tableau was among the tableaus of 32 other states and Union Territories which participated in the process out of which the Centre selected only 17.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A sample of Uttarakhand’s tableau selected for the upcoming Republic Day parade.
A sample of Uttarakhand’s tableau selected for the upcoming Republic Day parade. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand’s tableau featuring the Kedarnath temple has been selected by the defence ministry for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, informed state government officials on Tuesday in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand’s tableau was among the tableaus of 32 other states and Union Territories which participated in the process out of which the Centre selected only 17.

“The Centre had passed an order for the same on December 31 after which 32 states and UTs sent their tableau samples for the selection process. In that the one from Uttarakhand has been selected today in an intense process carried out by the defence ministry,” Meharban Singh Bisht, Director General, state information directorate said.

Explaining the state’s tableau Bisht said, “The frontal part of the tableau will feature the state animal- musk deer, state bird- Monal and state flower-Brahmakamal. The rear part will feature the Kedarnath temple.”

Uttarakhand’s tableau has been selected for the 12th time for the Republic Day parade since the formation of the state in 2020. Before this, the state’s tableau was selected for the Republic Day parade in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

tags
top news
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In