Uttarakhand tableau on Kedarnath temple selected for Republic Day parade

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:37 IST

Uttarakhand’s tableau featuring the Kedarnath temple has been selected by the defence ministry for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, informed state government officials on Tuesday in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand’s tableau was among the tableaus of 32 other states and Union Territories which participated in the process out of which the Centre selected only 17.

“The Centre had passed an order for the same on December 31 after which 32 states and UTs sent their tableau samples for the selection process. In that the one from Uttarakhand has been selected today in an intense process carried out by the defence ministry,” Meharban Singh Bisht, Director General, state information directorate said.

Explaining the state’s tableau Bisht said, “The frontal part of the tableau will feature the state animal- musk deer, state bird- Monal and state flower-Brahmakamal. The rear part will feature the Kedarnath temple.”

Uttarakhand’s tableau has been selected for the 12th time for the Republic Day parade since the formation of the state in 2020. Before this, the state’s tableau was selected for the Republic Day parade in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.