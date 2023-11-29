Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Prayed for workers every day, say locals

For the past 17 days, Yogendra Singh, who runs an eatery near the entrance of the Silkyara tunnel, had been waiting for the 41 trapped men to emerge. HT Image

The moment finally came on Tuesday evening.

“I can’t really express my happiness in words. I used to see families of trapped workers coming to my shop for tea. I would offer them tea and pray that their sufferings come an end soon. Finally, the moment of joy has come,” he said.

Like Yogendra, locals in large numbers watched the ambulances coming out of the tunnel, taking the trapped men to the Chilyanisaur CHC, around 30km from the tunnel site, where medical arrangements have been made and a Covid ward has been converted into a recuperation centre for the trapped in.

“For the past 17 days, we have been desperately waiting for our brothers to come out. I am really happy today. Finally, they have reunited with their families and go back to their homes,” said Anuj, a local from Silkyara village who was among the several people camped outside, trying to help the families rescue workers.

“We express our gratitude to rescuers who worked day and night to rescue these workers”, said Anupama Rawat, the civic body head of Barkot.

Sanjay Dobhal, the MLA from Yamunotri, said he was coming to the tunnel site from the Day 1. It’s the blessings of the Baba Bokh Nag (local deity) and hard work of our workers , especially from rat mining team, that these men were able to come out,” he said.