Uttarakhand tweaks rule to bar Chinese firms from participating in state’s global tenders

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday amended its procurement rules of 2017 to prevent those countries which share borders with the state from participating in global tenders floated by the state government, effectively targeting Chinese firms.

Citing “national security concerns” without naming China, the amendment is aimed to prevent Chinese companies from participating in Uttarakhand’sglobal tenders, said a senior government functionary who did not want to be named.

Uttarakhand shares borders with China and Nepal.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting led by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the state secretariat in Dehradun. The proposal for the same came along with 28 others discussed in the meeting. However, citing the upcoming assembly session from December 21, no media briefing was held on the cabinet decisions.

A government official privy to the development said, “As per the amendment, those countries which share borders with India, would be prohibited from participating in government tenders due to national security concerns and direct or indirect reasons,” said the official adding that the amendment is “targeted at China”.

Sino-India ties have nosedived this year amid a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May.

The cabinet also made another amendment in the Procurement Rules under which the government could now procure products up to ₹5 lakh from the self-help groups without any hassle.

“The move is to promote the self-help groups which would help in the economic development of hilly areas of the state,” said the official.

In the other decisions related to Covid-19 pandemic, the government also decided to open higher education institutions from December 15.

“All the degree colleges and universities would be allowed to open from December 15 while following the necessary Covid-19 guidelines. However, coaching centres will remain closed,” he said.

Among the other major decisions taken by the cabinet, the government has decided to make a separate list of promotion for female police personnel and allow Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission to make recruitments for the police department.

“The former decision will increase the prospect of promotion for the female police officers as till date the promotion list was a combined one under which the female officers had less chance of promotion,” said the government official.

“Also, as per another government decision the government doctors pursuing post graduation would now get only stipend or half of their salary, not both. Till now they were getting both. Their guarantee money has been reduced from ₹1 crore to ₹ 50 lakh,” said the official.

State urban development minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik refused to speak much on the cabinet meeting citing the upcoming Assembly session but informed that, “There were a total of 29 proposals discussed out of which decision was taken on 27. On the remaining two, one would be taken in the next cabinet meeting while on the other, a committee has been formed under the state chief secretary before taking a decision.”