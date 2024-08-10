Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 11, 2024 24.12 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 26.75 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 28.24 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 26.3 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 27.39 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 29.04 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 28.27 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.8 °C Light rain Delhi 31.84 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 10, 2024, is 25.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.59 °C and 27.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.88 °C and 24.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

