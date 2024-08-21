Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.09 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 22, 2024 27.96 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 26.39 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 27.16 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 24.86 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 21.9 °C Heavy intensity rain August 27, 2024 26.45 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 27.61 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 21, 2024, is 25.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.09 °C and 27.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.93 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

