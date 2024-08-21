Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.09 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 21, 2024, is 25.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.09 °C and 27.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.93 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|26.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|24.86 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|21.9 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|26.45 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
