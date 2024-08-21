 Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.09 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.09 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

hindustan times.com
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 21, 2024, is 25.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.09 °C and 27.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.93 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 22, 2024 27.96 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 26.39 °C Moderate rain
August 24, 2024 27.16 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 24.86 °C Moderate rain
August 26, 2024 21.9 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 27, 2024 26.45 °C Light rain
August 28, 2024 27.61 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on August 21, 2024

