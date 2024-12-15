Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 15, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.14 °C and 23.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 16, 2024 19.01 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 22.14 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.40 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 20.26 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 19.34 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 18.01 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 17.79 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.1 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.59 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.26 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 22.2 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 22.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.05 °C Sky is clear

