Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.62 °C and 17.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days: Uttarakhand weather update on December 24, 2024 The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 24, 2024, is 13.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.2 °C and 17.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.62 °C and 17.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 13.64 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 16.22 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 17.80 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 18.66 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 17.61 Light rain December 30, 2024 16.64 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 17.95 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.