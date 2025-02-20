Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 20, 2025, is 17.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.95 °C and 20.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.33 °C and 20.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|17.93
|Moderate rain
|February 22, 2025
|18.35
|Light rain
|February 23, 2025
|20.80
|Light rain
|February 24, 2025
|20.93
|Light rain
|February 25, 2025
|21.05
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|21.93
|Light rain
|February 27, 2025
|20.41
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.