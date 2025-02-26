Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 26, 2025, is 18.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.08 °C and 22.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.93 °C and 19.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|18.98
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|17.03
|Moderate rain
|March 1, 2025
|9.10
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 2, 2025
|11.43
|Moderate rain
|March 3, 2025
|19.53
|Scattered clouds
|March 4, 2025
|20.68
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|20.49
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
