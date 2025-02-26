Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 26, 2025, is 18.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.08 °C and 22.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:09 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.93 °C and 19.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 18.98 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 17.03 Moderate rain March 1, 2025 9.10 Heavy intensity rain March 2, 2025 11.43 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 19.53 Scattered clouds March 4, 2025 20.68 Light rain March 5, 2025 20.49 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds



