Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 27, 2025, is 14.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.06 °C and 14.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.42 °C and 9.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 96%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 14.01 Moderate rain March 1, 2025 9.54 Heavy intensity rain March 2, 2025 14.14 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 18.44 Few clouds March 4, 2025 20.54 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 19.98 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 21.52 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds



