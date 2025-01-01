Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 1, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 1, 2025, is 15.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.43 °C and 20.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:23 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.22 °C and 21.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 2, 2025 15.96 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 19.35 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 20.91 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 22.05 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 21.53 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 19.30 Light rain January 8, 2025 16.58 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.24 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 15.99 °C Few clouds



