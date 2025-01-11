Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 11, 2025, is 17.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.45 °C and 19.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.9 °C and 14.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 12, 2025
|17.90
|Overcast clouds
|January 13, 2025
|11.75
|Overcast clouds
|January 14, 2025
|15.82
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|17.61
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|18.30
|Overcast clouds
|January 17, 2025
|18.66
|Scattered clouds
|January 18, 2025
|17.65
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025
