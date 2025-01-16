Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 16, 2025, is 13.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.28 °C and 16.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:35 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.8 °C and 19.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 13.34 Light rain January 18, 2025 16.03 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 17.31 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 20.50 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 18.41 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 19.70 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 22.44 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.