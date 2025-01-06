Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 6, 2025, is 15.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.91 °C and 19.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:26 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.73 °C and 17.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 15.78 Light rain January 8, 2025 16.25 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 17.32 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 17.87 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 19.23 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 18.79 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 12.49 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear



