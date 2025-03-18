Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 18, 2025, is 19.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.03 °C and 24.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.38 °C and 25.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 19, 2025 19.42 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 25.13 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 25.51 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 25.70 Light rain March 23, 2025 25.63 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 26.44 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 28.89 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.31 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.89 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 31.97 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.66 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.74 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



